Suspect identified after Wednesday Montgomery robbery arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect arrested following a Wednesday morning robbery as 22-year-old Dante Helms.

Helms was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery following the robbery, which happened around 9 a.m. in the 4300 and 4400 block of Troy Highway.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the scene and spoke with the caller, who said the armed suspect demanded property and then fled.

No one was injured, according to Coleman.

Helms is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $120,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.