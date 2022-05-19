Advertise
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell tests positive for COVID-19

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last night, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Sewell tweeted.

The representative says she is doing well and only experiencing “mild” symptoms. Sewell also noted that she had received both vaccinations and the booster shot and she was looking forward to a “full and speedy” recovery.

Sewell added that her infection was a good reminder to protect yourself by getting vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

