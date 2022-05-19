Valiant Cross Academy set to graduate first-ever senior class

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The all-male school and leadership Academy located in the heart of downtown Montgomery is making history. Tuesday Valiant Cross Academy will host its first-ever commencement ceremony.

In 2015 Valiant Cross Academy welcomed 30 sixth-grade scholars to learn that as young men with honor, integrity, discipline, and respect they can rise above any obstacle.

“When we first founded Valiant Cross Academy, we drew the plans, we prayed about them, but God gave the increase. Never in our wildest imagination could we have seen this far down the road. We’re excited that on May 24, we’re going to have a group of amazing young men about to cross the stage,” said Anthony Brock, Founder and Head of School.

Fast forward seven years and the excitement is mounting for the first-ever graduating class.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since the sixth grade. The fact that we’re here is making my heart race a little bit. There’s a lot of anticipation for it, and also the future,” said Daisnu Laurent, graduating senior.

Seniors say the lessons learned in the classroom go beyond what was taught from textbooks.

”I’ve learned that you have to work hard. You have to trust in the Lord. You must be able to have discipline out in the workforce to be able to do everything and execute it,” said Kynard Atkins, graduating senior.

For those who were part of the original 30, they will never forget those who helped usher them into manhood.

“I’ve enjoyed the communion ship. I’ve enjoyed the teachers, all of the staff, and how they support us. Unlike other schools, they’re always there for you in times of need,” said Keyndom Floyd, graduating senior.

Brock says this huge milestone shows their commitment to producing young men who will lead, serve and inspire.

“I’m proud to say that all of them have a plan for next year. And even when that plan comes to fruition, we’re still going to track them and make sure that they get the support that they need,” said Brock.

During the ceremony, the scholars will announce their future plans after graduation, and the school’s leadership will announce the total dollar amount of scholarship funding the senior class of 2022 has received. All the public is invited to attend. Graduation will be held on May 24 at 6:00 p.m., at The Davis Theatre for Performing Arts.

In addition to the 29 graduates, there will be one honorary graduate. The mother of Jaylan Saunders one of the “original 30″ scholars will accept an honorary diploma in his name. Jaylan was tragically killed in 2019.

