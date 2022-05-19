Advertise
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EPHRAIM, Utah (CNN) - Authorities in Utah stopped traffic Wednesday to allow a bear to safely cross a highway.

Police said they initially received a report of a bear in a cemetery.

Those who spotted it became worried as it headed toward the highway.

After the bear crossed, a wildlife resources officer followed it into the mountains to make sure it was safe.

The sighting came just one day after another black bear made its way onto a middle school campus in the area.

Wildlife officials are now reminding residents that the chance of a bear encounter increases as the drought continues in the state.

The lack of normal food supply leaves bears forced to seek alternate sources, which can lead them into more heavily populated areas.

This year, they’re expecting a possible increase in incidents of bears getting into people’s trash looking for food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

