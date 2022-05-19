Woman suffers injuries in Montgomery shooting Thursday
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is recovering after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery police, the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard.
A WSFA 12 News photographer found police and crime tape in the Travel Inn Motel parking lot.
Police say officers found a woman at the scene who had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other information related to the shooting has been released.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.