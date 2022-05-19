WSFA is your election headquarters for Decision 2022!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is your election headquarters for Decision 2022.

Starting with WSFA 12 News at Four Tuesday, we’ll have live updates from the headquarters of the bigger races. We will also provide live updates throughout the night.

Live non-stop election coverage will start at 9 p.m. and continue through WSFA 12 News at 10.

Don’t worry; we won’t interrupt the “This Is Us” series finale. The season finale of New Amsterdam will air Wednesday at 2 a.m.

We also want to keep you informed about who the U.S. Senate and Alabama gubernatorial candidates are and what platform they’re running on. You can view the candidate profiles here.

You can also find sample ballots for each county here.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.