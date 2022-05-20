3 Republicans running for Alabama state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s new state auditor this year will be a Republican. There are three men on the ballot.

While there are no Democrats running Stan Cooke, Rusty Glover, and Andrew Sorrell, are hoping to take the seat.

Stan Cooke is currently the pastor of Kimberly Church of God in Jefferson County. He ran for auditor four years ago.

“I served in three different corporations for a 20-year period,” said Cooke. “Each of those, I held the position of warehouse manager or purchasing control agent where we kept control of state property or business property.”

Rusty Glover works with police and district attorneys in Mobile county teaching students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs. He’s no stranger to elections.

“I served in the legislature for four terms and the last two I was unopposed, so I won the trust of the people in my district,” said Glover. “I’m now looking forward to earning the trust of the people in Alabama statewide.”

In 2018, Andrew Sorrell was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in district three. Now he’s hoping for a new title.

“Our auditor’s position is actually under attack,” said Sorrell. “There have been several bills introduced by the legislature to eliminate the auditor’s office, which I think is a big mistake. I fought against those bills for four years.”

We asked each of these three candidates why voters should choose them.

“The current model is the government isn’t working,” said Cooke. “So I believe we can improve on that. The government itself is not good or bad. It takes on the nature of the people who we elect. If you want good government, you have to elect good people.”

“Someone needs to fill this seat that’s going to be able to work diligently to make sure assets are accounted for and I want to be available to do that,” said Glover.

“I’m the most fiscally conservative legislator in Alabama,” said Sorrell. “Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of three different organizations that do the voter scorecards. So I’m tight with the taxpayer’s money which makes for a perfect auditor.”

With no Democrats running, we could have a new state auditor on May 24th. But, if one of these candidates doesn’t get more than 50% of the votes it will head to a runoff.

Current State Auditor Jim Zeigler is running for secretary of state.

