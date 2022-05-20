Advertise
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Doug ‘New Blue’ Smith

Born during the Great Depression, in a county that doesn’t have a hospital is democratic...
Born during the Great Depression, in a county that doesn’t have a hospital is democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug New Blue Smith. He says his upbringing shaped his passion for economics and the reason he’s running for governor.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Born during the Great Depression, in a county that doesn’t have a hospital was democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug “New Blue” Smith. He says his upbringing shaped his passion for economics and the reason he’s running for governor.

“So that we can correct this terrible economic system,” said Smith. “They have screwed up the seven economic machines that I put into place and we’re working so well for this state. I want to help them.”

Smith has served as the chief of staff for two governors and developed seven different state agencies in Alabama.

“What it resulted in is we built over 250 industrial parks statewide,” he said.

Through his programs, Smith brought businesses to the state that are still in Alabama today.

“We brought in industries as Mercedes Benz, Honda, Sikorsky, Boeing, 3M, Hyundai,” he said. “Over hundreds of industries that produce over a net of 360 thousand well-paying jobs.”

Already having experience in Alabama economics, Smith says the solution now is an eighth engine. He wants to create a new bank for small businesses.

“A huge amount of capital has been accumulated in the upper 1%. We need to transfer some of that capital down to new entrepreneurs,” he said. “And a new bank for new small businesses can do that.”

Cutting the gas tax is another solution Smith says will help the state’s economy. And he hopes voters give him the opportunity to do so.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

