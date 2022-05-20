Body found in Lowndes County identified as missing woman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Lowndes County in April has been identified as a missing woman, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the body was identified as 59-year-old Mary Ann Brown on Friday. Brown was last seen March 30.

Officials say Brown’s body was found in rural Lowndes County on April 6. Her body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification.

An investigation is underway. No additional details, such as the cause of death, have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

