City: Bank guarantees Montgomery city employee payroll deposits by day’s end

The city of Montgomery says the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements has fixed system...
The city of Montgomery says the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements has fixed system issues that have prevented city employees from getting their paychecks.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements has fixed system issues that have prevented city employees from getting their paychecks. The city also noted the bank’s guarantee that all city employees’ checks would be deposited by the end of the day.

A city spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Friday morning that the city’s payroll department completed all the necessary steps it needed to take in order to get payments to employees on time and that the issue was with ServisFirst Bank, not the city.

“We appreciate their immediate attention to rectify this issue and hope to have an update soon,” the city official said.

Friday afternoon, the city issued a statement to all city staff indicating an update to the payroll issues and thanking them for their patience.

The city’s note to its staff said the regional president of ServisFirst Bank explained to them it was not a city error that caused delays, rather there was “glitch in the financial processing system” of the bank and that it ”has been corrected.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

