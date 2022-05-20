COVID forces Montgomery Biscuits to cancel series matchups with Blue Wahoos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits says multiple cases of COVID-19 among its players and coaches has forced the cancelation of the remaining three games in the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The cancelation follows the postponement of matchups on Tuesday and Thursday between the teams.

The team issued a statement on social media Friday saying the cancellation will allow for more tracing and testing and that it will continue to follow Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.

The games will not be rescheduled but those who have already bought tickets to the games will be able to exchange them for any other home game of the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.