Gas prices expected to rise across Alabama this Memorial Day

The current average in Alabama is at $4.30 a gallon, per AAA.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For about two weeks, gas prices have gone up every day in Alabama. That is the latest from AAA, which puts the current average in the state at $4.30 a gallon.

“We’re checking every gas station because you can just see that two blocks away there’s a different price in everyone,” said Andrea Michaud.

With more drivers out on the road, prices are expected to go up this Memorial Day.

“They’re going to price their gasoline at the highest possible price point if they think they can do that and still sell the same amount of gas,” said Clay Ingram with AAA.

AAA does not anticipate the price hike deterring many people from traveling. It is just an added inconvenience.

It will affect drivers filling up at gas stations and boaters at marinas.

“It used to be that gas stations and marinas and everybody that sold gas felt this unspoken obligation to keep prices as low as possible,” Ingram said. “That’s all out the window nowadays.”

AAA recommends people conserve their fuel by combining errands.

It helps to lighten the load in your car by taking out unnecessary cargo and price shop.

“Over the course of weeks and months, it could change the direction of our gas prices and save us a lot more in the long run,” he said.

Ingram explained consumers have a lot more power than they might think.

He believes the public could do a better job at price shopping, which forces companies to lower their costs.

