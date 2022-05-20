Heavenward Homestead: From goat milk to soap

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Kristi Barbour loves her life on the farm. She home schools her kids and almost everything they need is on their property. About five years ago she decided to buy some goats, and now it’s paying off in all kinds of ways.

Barbour started with Nigerian goats and recently made a change.

“I actually picked up a registered standard Nubian,” said Kristi Barbour, owner of Heavenward Homestead. “We now breed our own miniature Nubians.”

They’re more than pets, they put this goat milk to use.

“She will give almost a gallon a milk a day on her own when she’s in full milk,” Barbour added.

Some milk goes to the family, the rest to her business.

“We use our milk for food and baking, we drink it, and I make soap with it,” Barbour said.

Barbour used to make her soap in the house, then business really picked up.

“I think it was the last order I had. I think it was 100 soaps. Once they were laid out in my house to be cured, my husband said okay, I think we need another idea.”

So they bought her her own little building where she can get to work.

“I’m a creator. I used to scrapbook all the time, but my time doesn’t let me scrapbook all the time anymore. But I can still put color, ideas, and designs into my soap,” Barbour added.

The finished product is impressive. Getting to that stage takes some work.

“I start completely from scratch with the milk and the lye so there’s a chemical process involved,” Barbour said. “Then I source oils that I choose. Coconut is a good base oil, olive oil, avocado oil, anything with great benefit for the skin. 13:50 “Then I basically mix it up to the right point, it’s a science experiment, and into the mold it goes.”

If you check out her Facebook page you can make an appointment to come by and check out her products, or you can just order them online. She’s already hosted a soap-making event and she, and her goats, are just getting started.

