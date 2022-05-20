Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn; Drake Middle School on lockdown

(None)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence near Spencer Avenue and Westview Drive.

According to officers, they are investigating a report of gunfire in the area.

As a precautionary measure, Drake Middle School has locked down. Officers are present at the school as well.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery
Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
Irish Bred Pub in downtown Montgomery announced it's closing its doors.
Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery

Latest News

The Montgomery Biscuits says multiple cases of COVID-19 among its players and coaches has...
COVID forces Montgomery Biscuits to cancel series matchups with Blue Wahoos
Police investigating after man injured in shooting near Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Ala. Sec. of State John Merrill
AL Sec. of State: Virginia PAC spent over $500K for anti-Kay Ivey commercials
Graduation caps
PHOTOS: Share a picture of your special graduate!