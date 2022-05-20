Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $5.54 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Char Euisun Chung announced today that the Hyundai Motor Group will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Georgia.

That facility will be at the megasite in Bryan County. Hyundai Motor Group will be investing $5.54 billion to opening the factory.

Other suppliers will invest around another $1 billion in the project. This will deliver approximately 8,100 new jobs to the area.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in January 2023 with full production expected in the first half of 2025.

You can watch the full announcement below:

Gov. Kemp on Bryan County megasite 5/20/22

#WATCH Governor Brian Kemp is set to announce plans for the megasite in Bryan County.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Friday, May 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Irish Bred Pub in downtown Montgomery announced it's closing its doors.
Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery
The city of Montgomery says the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements has fixed system...
City: Bank guarantees Montgomery city employee payroll deposits by day’s end

Latest News

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama just started building the all-new 2020 Sonata in November.
Hyundai to build electric vehicles at Alabama, Georgia plants
ALL CLEAR: Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn
NOAA predicting another active hurricane season
NOAA predicting another active hurricane season
According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Coliseum Boulevard around 4:30 p.m....
Man, 73, dies days after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee
Suspect arrested in murder of Phenix City hospital employee