Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Montgomery restaurant has announced that it’s closing its doors.

Irish Bred Pub, located on Dexter Avenue, announced the news on Facebook Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of The Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant,” the restaurant said in a statement.

The restaurant did not give an exact reason for closing after 10 years. They thanked the guests and employees that have supported them over the years.

“We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we did,” the restaurant added.

The restaurant says they’re looking forward to seeing downtown Montgomery develop.

