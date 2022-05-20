Advertise
Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery

Irish Bred Pub in downtown Montgomery announced it's closing its doors.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Montgomery restaurant has announced that it’s closing its doors.

Irish Bred Pub, located on Dexter Avenue, announced the news on Facebook Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of The Irish Bred Pub & Restaurant,” the restaurant said in a statement.

To ALL OUR VALUED GUESTS AND FRIENDS!!💚

Posted by Irish Bred Restaurant & Pub Montgomery on Thursday, May 19, 2022

The restaurant did not give an exact reason for closing after 10 years. They thanked the guests and employees that have supported them over the years.

“We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we did,” the restaurant added.

The restaurant says they’re looking forward to seeing downtown Montgomery develop.

