Man, 73, dies days after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Coliseum Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Coliseum Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 73-year-old man has died days after being injured in a Montgomery crash.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Coliseum Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found Ronald Broom, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition.

Police say Broom had been struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries on Monday, police added. An announcement of Broom’s death was not made until Friday.

The driver of the Silverado was uninjured. Additional details about the crash have not been released.

