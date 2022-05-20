Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Most expensive car in the world sells for $142 million

The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros,...
The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros, the equivalent of $142 million.(Mercedes-Benz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mercedes-Benz just made history by selling the most expensive car in the world, the company confirmed Thursday.

The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros, the equivalent of $142 million.

Hagerty, a company that tracks collector car values, said that makes it the priciest set of wheels ever. The previous record was $70 million paid in 2018 for a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO.

The record-setting Mercedes was sold at an invitation-only auction on May 5.

It was one of just two of its kind and has a top speed of 186 mph. The other one will remain at the Mercedes-Benz museum.

Mercedes said money from the sale will be used to establish the Mercedes-Benz fund, a global scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery
Carlito's Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road in Montgomery has been ordered closed for the...
Montgomery restaurant forced closed for second time in a year
Irish Bred Pub in downtown Montgomery announced it's closing its doors.
Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama among primates photos
The Montgomery Biscuits says multiple cases of COVID-19 among its players and coaches has...
COVID forces Montgomery Biscuits to cancel series matchups with Blue Wahoos
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June
Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn; Drake Middle School on lockdown