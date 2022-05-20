Advertise
Paychecks to Montgomery city employees delayed

Montgomery City Hall
Montgomery City Hall(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says it’s working with the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements to determine why city employees have not yet gotten their paychecks.

A city spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Friday that the city’s payroll department completed all the necessary steps it needed to take in order to get payments to employees on time. However, the official said an issue with ServisFirst Bank’s system has resulted in delays.

“We appreciate their immediate attention to rectify this issue and hope to have an update soon,” the city official said, and noted that the bank is expected to release a statement soon, as well as documentation about the issue.

WSFA 12 News has also reached out to the bank to determine what issues are causing the delay but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

