Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Irish Bred Pub in downtown Montgomery announced it's closing its doors.
Irish Bred Pub closes in downtown Montgomery
Suqoiya Weaver, 31, (L) and Mondarius Logan, 37, (R) are charged with first-degree robbery.
Man, woman charged in Montgomery robbery
The city of Montgomery says the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements has fixed system...
City: Bank guarantees Montgomery city employee payroll deposits by day’s end

Latest News

GOP race for State Auditor
GOP race for State Auditor
Montgomery hosts Public Works Rodeo
Montgomery hosts Public Works Rodeo
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely