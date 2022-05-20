Advertise
Police investigating after man injured in shooting near Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating shooting that left one person in critical condition.

On May 19, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to 1700 US Hwy. 280 in Phenix City in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to Columbus Piedmont Midtown and then air lifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The victim is in critical condition.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the investigation. If you have any information about the incident please contact Inv. Josh Peeler at 334-448- 2813.

