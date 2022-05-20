Rutabaga thriving 1 year after ending 853-day stint in Alabama shelter
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a year since Rutabaga, a now 5-year-old pit bull/bull terrier mix, found her forever home after spending an astounding 853 days in an east Alabama animal shelter. Since Friday is National Rescue Dog Day, we thought we would check in and see how she’s doing.
Apparently, if photos are any indication, she’s living the life.
Ruti, as she’s called, made headlines across the country following a profile story on her plight a year ago. The shelter was almost immediately inundated with requests to adopt her, but it was an east Alabama couple with a passion for rescues who brought her home.
After 853 days, her adoption was final.
“She goes to doggy day care once a week,” said her owner, Jessica Ventiere, " enjoys playing with her three dog-brothers, and loves licking the foil when dad smokes ribs on the weekend.”
“Spoiled rotten, basically,” Ventiere added.
