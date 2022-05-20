Rutabaga thriving 1 year after ending 853-day stint in Alabama shelter

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a year since Rutabaga, a now 5-year-old pit bull/bull terrier mix, found her forever home after spending an astounding 853 days in an east Alabama animal shelter. Since Friday is National Rescue Dog Day, we thought we would check in and see how she’s doing.

Apparently, if photos are any indication, she’s living the life.

Rutabaga the pit bull/ bull terrier mix is living life to the fullest after years in an east Alabama shelter, her owner say a year after her adoption. (Source: Jessica Ventiere)

Ruti, as she’s called, made headlines across the country following a profile story on her plight a year ago. The shelter was almost immediately inundated with requests to adopt her, but it was an east Alabama couple with a passion for rescues who brought her home.

After 853 days, her adoption was final.

Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters just after being adopted in 2021. (Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

“She goes to doggy day care once a week,” said her owner, Jessica Ventiere, " enjoys playing with her three dog-brothers, and loves licking the foil when dad smokes ribs on the weekend.”

“Spoiled rotten, basically,” Ventiere added.

Rutabaga enjoys a more relaxing life a year into being adopted. She spent 853 days at an east Alabama animal shelter before finding her forever home. (Source: Jessica Ventiere)

