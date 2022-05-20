Shifting to a much wetter pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was the hottest day of 2022 so far, but our attention is turning from the 90-degree heat to a much wetter pattern in Central Alabama.

Rain and storms are a good bet this weekend, especially Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

May has been rather dry so far, with the month-to-date rainfall deficit getting closer to two inches. The region could certainly use some rain before we enter the hot summer months.

Temperatures will still reach the lower 90s today and tomorrow, but that’s it for the 90-degree highs. With chances for showers and storms in the forecast each day temps will top out in the 80s just about every day beginning Sunday. Of course your location’s exact high will be dependent upon each day’s cloud cover and any rain that falls.

Temperatures will take a dip as rain and storm chances ramp up. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity won’t be going anywhere even through the heat will relax. It’s that time of year though, right? The mugginess is here through at least the latter half of next week. We may get a break from the muggy factor late next week and next weekend.

That potential reprieve from the humidity would come following our extended stretch of active weather that kicks off today.

Rain and storms are a solid bet Saturday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

There won’t be much today, but a push of deeper Gulf of Mexico moisture will fuel at least a few showers and storms. Otherwise it’s a partly cloudy and breezy day. Better chances for showers and storms arrive this weekend...

Tomorrow brings scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms while Sunday brings numerous showers and storms. A high-end chance for rain and a few storms exists for Monday as well.

Overall chances for rain and storms come down a little bit during the middle of next week. There won’t be a completely dry day, but Tuesday looks the driest with only a 30% chance of rain.

A more active pattern is about to begin in Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front is poised to push through. That will likely result in a period of enhanced rain chances at some point between Wednesday and Thursday so stay tuned for updates regarding that forecast.

Fortunately we aren’t seeing any legitimate severe weather threat with any of the upcoming activity. There will be a good helping of rain with most picking up a solid 2-3″ of rainfall over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.