Troy man with the alias of “Dollar Bill” racks up multiple gun, drug charges

Joseph Douglas Lightfoot
Joseph Douglas Lightfoot(WTVY)
By Press Release
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, the Pike County Deputies Special Response Team and the Troy Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the Poplar Hills Trailer Park. During the search, deputies located 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, one .380 pistol, one 9mm pistol, and cash.

Joseph Douglas Lightfoot, AKA “Dollar Bill” was arrested and charged with drug trafficking-methamphetamines, dangerous drug possession-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of government operations, and certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, because he is a convicted felon. He remains in the Pike County Jail with a total bond of $184,000.

Four other people were arrested at the residence and transported to the Troy City Jail for outstanding warrants with the City of Troy.

We have received calls thanking us for shutting down this drug house. We encourage the public to get involved and help to be our eye and ears and work together with us to keep our county safe and drug free.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

