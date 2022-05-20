Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force announced that a group of employees at a Tuscaloosa hotel helped in the recovery of a missing teenager from Chicago.

Authorities say that on May 19, the Tuscaloosa Police Department got a call from a local hotel asking for a welfare check on a guest. During a check-in that Thursday, one of the front desk staff members noticed signs of possible sex trafficking, signaling another co-worker. They made mental notes and reported them to their supervisors.

The hotel staff then verified the guest’s identity and checked on her welfare before calling the police. When officers arrived on the scene, the guest tried to escape, but was apprehended. The guest was later identified as a 17-year-old who had recently been reported missing from Chicago.

Authorities later arrested Michigan native 33-year-old Geremy Lemel Glass. Glass was charged with first-degree human trafficking and second-degree marijuana possession. He is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond on the trafficking charge, and a $6,000 bond on the marijuana charge. The teenager will be taken home to Chicago.

Authorities praised hotel staff for going above and beyond to help rescue the teenager.

“The hotel staff took thoughtful action to check on the welfare of their guest without regard to their own safety,” said West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force commander Capt. Phil Simpson.

Authorities say additional arrests are expected.

