‘Water Safety Month’ emphasizes importance of skills, safety around water

YMCA Olive Branch outdoor swimming pool.
According to the CDC, drowning is one of the top five leading causes of accidental injury or death.(WMC)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The month of May is Water Safety Month. It’s a month dedicated to recognizing the popularity of swimming and making more people aware of how to stay safe around the water.

According to the CDC, drowning is one of the top five leading causes of accidental injury or death. Every day, it kills about 11 people. So, officials say Water Safety Month is about saving lives!

When we think of water safety, we often think of the potential for young children to drown, but drowning also is a concern for teens and young adults.

According to the National Safety Council, drowning is more common for children five and younger, and it’s the second leading cause of death through age 15. The council recorded that 353 people aged five to 24 drowned in 2017.

The timing of Water Safety Month is vital as pools everywhere open for the summer swimming season. The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is holding its annual Slash Bash! This weekend. It’s a big party surrounding the opening of the outdoor pool.

Splash Bash is set at seven YMCA locations: Bell Road, Cleveland Ave, Wetumpka, Wilson, East, Midtown, and Grandview.

The Splash Bash is free to the public, so bring your family and enjoy our splash pads and pools! There will be a no joining fee and no camp registration fee special on this day only!

For more information on Splash Bash or how to sign up for swimming lessons, follow us on social media or visit ymcamontgomery.org

