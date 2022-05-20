WSFA 12 News earns prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is being honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association, or RTDNA, with the 2022 Breaking News Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the March 17, 2021, tornado outbreak that affected our area.

Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious honors given in the journalism profession, and this marks the third for WSFA 12 News in the past three years. Two of the awards were bestowed for excellence in coverage of tornadoes.

“Breaking news and severe weather are the two foundations our station continues to dominate,” said WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff. “This is a tremendous team and station honor!”

March 17, 2021, brought considerable severe weather to central Alabama, including 14 tracked tornadoes across the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Most of the tornadoes affected the western part of the state, but there was damage reported in Autauga, Chilton and Dallas.

The WSFA First Alert Weather team spent nearly eight consecutive hours on-air covering the latest developments, then again later that night with two additional rounds of severe weather that extended coverage to more than 11 hours that day.

“Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes; we lead the nation in tornado fatalities per capita since 1950,” said WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson. “Our weather team is committed to providing accurate, timely and relevant storm tracking as part of our First Alert commitment. We’re proud to win this award and will constantly strive to provide even better storm coverage for the next one.”

Our team depended on the latest weather technology, including our Baron Radar System, as well as three live storm chaser feeds and StormTracker 12 to gather data on storm damage across the viewing area. Viewers also submitted videos and photos, allowing the WSFA 12 News to share the situation in near-real time with our audience.

Here is a brief video showing some of that day’s coverage from the WSFA First Alert Weather team.

“I could not be more proud and excited to see our newsroom get this recognition!” Duff said.

