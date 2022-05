MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The AUM softball team is heading to the NCAA Division II World Series after taking down Valdosta State in the South Super Regional Friday.

The Warhawks defeated Valdosta State 2-1.

This is the Warhawks’ first appearance in the Division II World Series.

