Hangout Festival returns to Alabama coast after 2-year break

One of the biggest entertainment events in Alabama, the beachfront Hangout Festival, is back...
One of the biggest entertainment events in Alabama, the beachfront Hangout Festival, is back after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.((Source: Hangout Music Festival))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - One of the biggest entertainment events in Alabama, the beachfront Hangout Festival, is back after a two-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day music festival opened at the public beach in Gulf Shores on Friday. It continues through Sunday night. More than 40,000 people are expected, and the festival already is sold out.

Roadblocks and detours will be needed all weekend around Gulf Shores. With chances for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, the two biggest days of the event, city officials are keeping an eye on the sky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

