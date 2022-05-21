Advertise
‘I had to keep my composure’: Man turns $20 scratch-off ticket into $2M jackpot

A North Carolina man turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot.

John Robbins purchased an Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket at a convenience store and said he had to get a co-worker to check if his ticket was real.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Man, you got it. This is the big one,’” Robbins said. “I had to try to keep my composure.”

WECT reports the 54-year-old claimed his prize and chose to take the lump sum payment option.

Robbins said he plans to use some of the money to give back to the community and follow through on some business ideas.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

