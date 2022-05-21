Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night.
According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
McGriff said both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information has been released at this time.
