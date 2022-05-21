Advertise
Pike Road hires new head football coach

Pike Road hires Ed Rigby as new head football coach (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road has hired a new head football coach.

The school held a press conference Friday to announce that Ed Rigby will be at the helm. He is the former head coach and athletic director at Eufaula High School.

Rigby has over 30 years of combined experience at the college and high school levels.

“To be successful in 6A, you’re going to have to throw the forward pass, you’re gonna have to. I’m not talking about every down, but it’s gotta be a threat. I’m very familiar with Carver and Lanier and Park Crossing; Stanhope Elmore and Russell County, and I’m familiar with what they do. So this isn’t like coming into something for the first time,” Rigby said

He is the husband of Troy Women’s Basketball Coach Chanda Rigby.

