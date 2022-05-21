Tracking several days of rain & storm chances as the weather pattern becomes unsettled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hot and muggy conditions persisted across the region today. Highs warmed into the 80s and 90s under mainly cloudy skies. Showers and storms formed across Central and South Alabama with a few storms on the stronger side.

Rain and storms will linger into this evening but taper off overnight. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with highs only in the middle 80s. Rain and storms are again in the forecast, but not a washout for everyone. Just like Saturday, a few storms could pack a punch. Lows will fall into the 60s under cloudy skies and lingering rain and storms.

A boundary will stall across Alabama and keep shower and storm chances in the forecast to start the week ahead.

Monday will feature more rain and storm chances with mainly cloudy skies. Highs will only warm into the 70s and 80s. Rain chances linger into the overnight period with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday is election day in Alabama. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A shower or storm is possible, but chances are a bit lower for Tuesday. Lows will again be in the 60s under mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a rain or storm.

A low pressure system and associated cold front will start to slide into Alabama midweek. Showers and storms are expected Wednesday, with a few storms being on the strong to severe side. Highs will remain in the 80s under partly sunny skies. Lows will hover in the 60s with rain and storms lingering.

More stormy weather is expected for Thursday. Highs will warm into the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will remain in the 60s with a few showers possible.

Rain chances will lower a bit by next Friday. We are expecting partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will hover in the 50s and 60s.

This wetter weather pattern looks to break by the start of next weekend. Sunny skies are expected and afternoon highs will remain in the 80s.

