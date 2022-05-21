Vehicle fire causing delays on I-65 SB near Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, the fire happened near exit 205 to Clanton. The left lane and left shoulder are currently blocked off.

Troopers say no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

