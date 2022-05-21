Advertise
Vehicle fire causing delays on I-65 SB near Clanton

A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Saturday, May 21, 2022, according...
A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Saturday, May 21, 2022, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: WSFA 12 News via Angelica Butine)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, the fire happened near exit 205 to Clanton. The left lane and left shoulder are currently blocked off.

Troopers say no injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

