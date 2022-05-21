Advertise
‘Very alarming’: Montgomery County sheriff addresses illegal gun devices recovered in community

"Glock switches” convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.
"Glock switches” convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.(WBRC)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals across the country are using a relatively simple add-on to make their guns more deadly.

They are called “Glock switches.” The product converts semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic, making them more capable of destruction.

“These are just mainly used just to spray and when I say spray, that means shoot into an area and just shoot up that area,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

He explained these devices are illegal.

They can be bought online, and dealers from the black market can install them. He stressed these switches are already in the area.

“They’ve been recovered here in Montgomery County,” Cunningham said. “The thing that’s so scary is this is something that you see all around the United States, but now it is migrated and is here.”

The sheriff called it “very alarming,” especially after the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

He fears these switches make it easier for shooters to hurt innocent people, but they are not the only tool at criminals’ expense.

Deputies are also on the lookout for illegally 3D printed gun parts. It’s a concern because instructions can be easily found online.

Individual parts or even entire firearms can be produced by the machine.

The sheriff’s office has already confiscated a printer in the county. If you see or hear anything suspicious, Cunningham urges you to report tips to law enforcement

“I got guys and girls that work street every single day, and my main objective is to make sure they get home to their families,” he added.

Anyone with information about Glock switches or illegally 3D printed guns in the community is asked to dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

