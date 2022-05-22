4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:47 a.m. on Sunday May 22, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police and Pell City Police responded to a call of a suicidal man on Depot Street in Riverside.

When police arrived on the scene, police saw a man armed with a handgun. According to officers, he shot himself moments later.

Police say they secured the scene, finding three female victims inside the house in the process, all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office identified 54-year-old William Huntoon Vance as the offender in the shooting. The adult victim has been identified as 51-year-old Florence Diane Vance. Authorities with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office say two other victims were 16 and 13 years old.

Officials confirmed that the victims were William Vance’s wife and two children.

“Everybody knows everybody in this town, it’s something that was not expected at all,” said Riverside Chief of Police Jake Heath.

We will keep this story updated as details are made available.

