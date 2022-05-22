Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Dothan police investigating overnight murder

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Stephen Crews
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is a dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Dothan.

Police say 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts of Dothan was murdered outside a downtown café in the 200 block of East Powell Street. It happened just after 3 a.m.

McLeod-Roberts was outside the business when someone walked up and shot him one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t have a motive or suspect at this time. They say the crime did not involve the business. It just took place on the sidewalk in front of the café.

Investigators believe someone was present or in the area that has information that will help solve the crime. They are asking anyone with info to call them at 334-615-3000. You can also provide info anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges
"Glock switches” convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.
‘Very alarming’: Montgomery County sheriff addresses illegal gun devices recovered in community
Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night.
Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Saturday, May 21, 2022, according...
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Clanton
According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the body was identified as...
Body found in Lowndes County identified as missing woman

Latest News

MMFA unveils new boom box sculpture
MMFA unveils new boom box sculpture
Capital City Author Event raises money for Montgomery Humane Society
Capital City Author Event raises money for Montgomery Humane Society
2 candidates seek to become next district attorney for 19th Circuit
2 candidates seek to become next district attorney for 19th Circuit
Alabama's unemployment rate is at a record low while the worker shortage continues.
Alabama unemployment rate at record low while worker shortage continues
Breaking news
Search continues for missing swimmer in Orange Beach