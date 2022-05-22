Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Here’s where to find your polling place before the Primary Election

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will be heading to the polls this Tuesday for the Primary Election.

“I plan to vote to put the people in place who will help make decisions to make good choices for my family,” voter Meagan Cutler said.

“I mean you’re a citizen of the United States, so why not vote? Then when people don’t vote, and something don’t go their way, and they be like ‘wow you didn’t vote,’” Andre Floyd said.

In order to cast your ballot, you have to know where to go. If you have moved, or simply need a reminder on the address of your polling place, you can check it in just seconds.

Go to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov and type in your first name, last name, date of birth then hit “look up” to access your voting information.

This website will show your polling location, registration status and ballot status.

As you can imagine, to pull off an election takes coordination between many entities. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, the state’s top election official, recently shared that things are going smoothly.

“As far as the general administration of the election is concerned, things are going along just the way they need to so we’ll be fully prepared for a successful administration of the election on May 24,” Merrill said.

Sample ballots for the Primary Election can be viewed online.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges
"Glock switches” convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.
‘Very alarming’: Montgomery County sheriff addresses illegal gun devices recovered in community
Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night.
Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Saturday, May 21, 2022, according...
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Clanton
According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the body was identified as...
Body found in Lowndes County identified as missing woman

Latest News

Current Sheriff Blake Turman looks to remain in office, facing off against former Sheriff...
Covington County sheriff faces predecessor in re-election bid
2 candidates seek to become next district attorney for 19th Circuit
2 candidates seek to become next district attorney for 19th Circuit
This is both C.J. Robinson and Jennifer Holton's first time running for District Attorney.
2 Republicans run for 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat
Alabama’s new state auditor this year will be a Republican. There are three men on the ballot.
3 Republicans running for Alabama state auditor