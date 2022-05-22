Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Law enforcement veterans face off in race for Dallas County sheriff

Voters in Dallas County will decide between two law enforcement veterans in this year’s race...
Voters in Dallas County will decide between two law enforcement veterans in this year’s race for sheriff.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Michael Shipma
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Dallas County will decide between two law enforcement veterans in this year’s race for sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Granthum has been in office for three years now, following more than 20 years of working under former sheriff Harris Huffman, Jr. Granthum says the sheriff’s office continues to move forward under his watch and says crime is down since he took office.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum has been in office for three years now, following more than...
Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum has been in office for three years now, following more than 20 years of working under former sheriff Harris Huffman, Jr.(Source: Mike Granthum)

Also running for office is Donald Shepard. WSFA 12 News made numerous attempts to contact his campaign but never heard back. However, according to his campaign’s Facebook page, Shepard has 26 years of experience in law enforcement, having worked as a Selma police officer and a lieutenant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Both candidates say they want voters to look at their experience before heading to the polls, but Granthum says the difference here is that he won’t need on-the-job training if he were to be re-elected.

“Now is a time we can’t afford to put someone in office that needs on-the-job experience,” he said. “We need somebody who’s ready to go to work on day one the way that crime is. Maybe 15 or 20 years ago, you could’ve gotten by with that. Crime wasn’t as bad, wasn’t as rampant as it is. But now, first day in office, you gotta be ready to go to work, and I believe that we’re ready for the people.”

Both candidates are running as Democrats, and with no challenger, the winner of this primary will be sheriff.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges
"Glock switches” convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.
‘Very alarming’: Montgomery County sheriff addresses illegal gun devices recovered in community
Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night.
Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Saturday, May 21, 2022, according...
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Clanton
According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the body was identified as...
Body found in Lowndes County identified as missing woman

Latest News

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s where to find your polling place before the Primary Election
Current Sheriff Blake Turman looks to remain in office, facing off against former Sheriff...
Covington County sheriff faces predecessor in re-election bid
2 candidates seek to become next district attorney for 19th Circuit
2 candidates seek to become next district attorney for 19th Circuit
This is both C.J. Robinson and Jennifer Holton's first time running for District Attorney.
2 Republicans run for 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat