Orange Beach Fire Department searching for missing swimmer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Fire Department searched Saturday for a young swimmer reported missing in the 26,000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard.

Officials described the missing person as an adolescent black male wearing blue shorts.

In a Facebook post, the department said five units were on the scene with assistance of Orange Beach Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Crews moved from a water-based search to a land-based search as darkness fell, OBFD reported.

Anyone in the area who sees anything of note is asked to call 911.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, coastal Mobile and Baldwin counties can expect a high risk of rip currents through Friday.

