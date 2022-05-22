Search continues for missing swimmer in Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - First responders in Orange Beach are continuing their search for a swimmer who went missing Saturday.

Officials describe the missing swimmer as a young African-American male wearing blue shorts. The swimmer went missing Saturday in the 26000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard.

Crews resumed the search for the swimmer at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials are asking if anyone is in the area of Orange Beach and sees any sign of the swimmer to please call 911.

