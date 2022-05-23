Advertise
3 Republicans running for Autauga County Sheriff

Sheriff Joseph Sedinger (left), Ken Gray (center) and Mark Harrell (right) will be on the Republican ballot.
Sheriff Joseph Sedinger (left), Ken Gray (center) and Mark Harrell (right) will be on the Republican ballot.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Republican candidates are vying to become the sheriff in Autauga County. Each has different ideas for strengthening the office.

Sheriff Joseph Sedinger is in his second term. He has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly three decades.

Prior to his current role, he worked patrol, narcotics, and in investigations.

During his tenure, he says he has helped put more computers and cameras in patrol vehicles, as well as body cameras on deputies.

If re-elected, he wants to finish work on the Autauga Metro Jail and do more surrounding the mental health of inmates.

“I’m trying to continue to improve the sheriff’s office as best I can,” Sedinger said. “I think I’ve done a lot of improvements since I’ve been here in eight years, because I’ve been with the sheriff’s office 28 years, and so I just got things I need to finish up.”

Ken Gray tells WSFA 12 News he has 34 years of public service experience.

He believes biggest thing the county needs is a “continuous training program” to provide deputies with additional instruction.

Gray stresses he wants to complete the Autauga Metro Jail, which he believes it is “lacking” and is losing the county revenue.

Lastly, Gray wants to create a “Quick Response Tactical Team” to increase security at area schools.

“We need to get our county to a place that we’re self-sufficient, that we’ve got resources put into place to sponsor these programs that we’re wanting to implement, to make it better for the county, and make it better for the citizens in the county,” Gray said.

Mark Harrell has worked with the Prattville Police Department for 22 years now.

Harrell says he is a veteran with experience with the Drug Enforcement Administration task force, working cases on the state, federal and municipal level.

He wants to secure more funding from the county commission for the sheriff’s office.

Harrell adds he wants to provide additional training for deputies through a new training facility.

“This is something that I really want to do,” Harrell said. “I have a family out here in Autauga County. I got young kids, and, you know, I want to make sure that they’re protected just as well as we do at the city of Prattville.”

The candidate who wins this race will have no opponent in November, as there is no candidate running from the Democratic party.

