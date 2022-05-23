AL Sec. of State: Voter turnout expected to be 28%-32% for upcoming primary elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from primary elections in Alabama. We’re getting some insight into how many voters could show up at the polls.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill anticipates voter turnout will be anywhere from 28% to 32%, which is higher than previous years. Merrill says turnout will be higher because of the multiple candidates in the governor’s race and open U.S. Senate seat. Merrill says the senate race is breaking every record in the state for the amount of money being spent in a primary.

“When you combine those factors with good candidates with aggressive campaigns then your voter turnout should be higher, and the level of enthusiasm should be higher and that’s what we are seeing,” Merrill said.

Merrill tells us the money being spent in the governor’s race is also breaking records.

Voters head to the polls Tuesday, May 24.

