Alabama GOP candidates for secretary of state work to secure last minute votes

Alabama's Capitol.
Alabama's Capitol.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The four Republicans hoping to become the state’s top election official is working down to the wire to set themselves apart.

Jim Zeigler has served as Alabama’s state auditor for eight years. He says his time is up in that position.

“I have sought to serve as a watchman against waste and corruption as a state auditor,” Zeigler said. “I’m running for the open seat of Secretary of State to be a watchman against election fraud,” Zeigler said.

Current Alabama Representative Wes Allen spent about a decade as Pike County’s Probate Judge. “I’m the only one in this race who has been a chief elections official that’s done everything having to do with elections,” explained Allen.

Ed Packard believes his nearly 30 years of working directly with elections makes him a frontrunner. “I was director of elections, Supervisor of voter registration, administrator of elections.”

And Huntsville engineer Christian Horn says his campaign has been a calling. “Don’t need the job. Don’t need the fame. Really, don’t even like politics, but I want to fight to make certain that everyone has the ability to have a fair and free election, and can cast a ballot and be counted.”

And each of them brings a unique skill set and perspective to the Secretary of State’s office door.

“Six years ago, I had a brain aneurism. I was paralyzed from the neck down,” Christian Horn described how his life’s biggest challenge prepared him for the job. “I could not talk, could not walk. The doctors said I would be paralyzed for the rest of my life, and today I’m speaking to you. I walk. I can jog. It’s that type of drive, that type of energy.”

“I’m not running because I want to be governor one day. I’m not running because I want to be a U.S. Senator one day,” Packard said about his plans. “I’m running because I love the work that I’ve done in the secretary of state office, working not only with voters but also candidates, probate judges, absentee election judges, absentee election managers.”

“I’ve got the experience. The same values that I served within the statehouse, I’ll take those same values, strong, conservative values to the state capitol,” Allen described why he should get the bid.

“I will fight any effort to weaken our voter identification laws,” Zeigler explained his plans for the position. “I’ll fight against ballot harvesting, against the idea of expanding election day to election week or election month.”

The winner of this primary will face Pamela Lafitte in November, the only Democrat to qualify.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

