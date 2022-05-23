Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama names Ashley Priess-Johnston as new gymnastics head coach

Priess-Johnston was a ten-time All-American for the Crimson Tide, and was a member of the 2011...
Priess-Johnston was a ten-time All-American for the Crimson Tide, and was a member of the 2011 and 2012 national championship teams. She was also a member of the USA National Team for seven years.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the University of Alabama announced that Ashley Priess-Johnston has been named the new head coach of Alabama’s gymnastics team.

Priess-Johnston was a ten-time All-American for the Crimson Tide, and was a member of the 2011 and 2012 national championship teams. She was also a member of the USA National Team for seven years.

Priess-Johnston was an assistant coach on Auburn’s gymnastics team for the last four years, helping the Tigers place their fourth nationally last year, their highest finish in program history.

“Throughout this process with Ashley, we’ve been very impressed with her commitment to the total student-athlete,” said UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “One of the grittiest and most accomplished competitors in our program’s proud history, she has translated her achievements as a gymnast into a standout career as a coach, and we are thrilled to have her back in Tuscaloosa.”

Priess-Johnston takes over for former Alabama gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth, who stepped down after eight seasons with the Crimson Tide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Monday evening.
Victim identified in Monday evening Montgomery homicide
Recently graduated 8th grade with honors
“I wish I would’ve held on longer," said the father of a teen missing in Orange Beach waters
Ladarius Williams, 26, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man dead, another charged in Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery County Commission has announced the passing of former county commissioner...
Montgomery County Commission says former longtime chairman has died
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

Latest News

Riverwalk Stadium will play host to the 2022 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball...
Sunbelt Tournament starts Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium
The AUM softball team is heading to the NCAA Division II World Series after taking down...
AUM softball team advances to DII World Series
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Dana Duckworth steps down as Alabama Gymnastics head coach
Dana Duckworth steps down as head coach of Alabama Gymnastics