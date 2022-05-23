Alabama’s average gas price hovers near record high set Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices have continued their climb for a fifth straight week across Alabama and the rest of the nation.

While Monday did not bring a new record for Alabama, AAA said prices at the pumps remain just below the high mark. The state’s average cost dropped to $4.30, down 1 cent from the record set on Friday.

Alabama’s average price for a gallon of fuel is still up 10 cents for the week and 47 cents for the month, according to AAA. Alabamians are paying 34% more for gas than they did one year ago when it was $2.84 a gallon.

Alabama’s average is still nearly 30 cents per gallon lower than the national average, however.

AAA said the nation set a new record Monday with an average price of $4.59 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That’s up 11 cents in a week and 47 cents over the last month.

Oklahoma currently has the nation’s lowest average cost per gallon at $4.03 while California continues to be the most expensive at $6.06.

Diesel fuel, a major factor for the U.S. economy due to its use in farm and construction equipment, as well as the vehicles that transfer goods nationwide, is currently sitting at a national average of $5.56 per gallon, a 75% jump from a year ago.

The high prices have the Biden administration mulling the possibility of tapping into diesel reserves.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.