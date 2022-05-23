Advertise
ALEA: U.S. 80 in Lowndes County blocked after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash has caused lanes of U.S. 80 in Lowndes County to be blocked.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused lanes of U.S. 80 in Lowndes County to be blocked.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the Benton Community. There is one eastbound lane and one westbound lane blocked.

Troopers are on the scene with the Alabama Department of Transportation, working to clear the roadway and direct traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area.

Additional details surrounding this crash are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

