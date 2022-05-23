Advertise
DECISION 2022: Profiles on Alabama’s primary candidates | Elections Tuesday

Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you informed about who the candidates are and what platform they’re running on.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Primary elections in Alabama will happen Tuesday, May 24 and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you informed about who the candidates are and what platform they’re running on.

We’ve conducted profile reports on a number of candidates running in the state’s gubernatorial and Senate races, as well as many local offices, such as that of county sheriff.

Each profile highlights the candidate and important issues on their platform.

GETTING YOU READY TO VOTE
Find your polling place
Find your county's sample ballot

U.S. Senate race profiles:

Republican Primary

Aired May 9, 2022

Air May 10, 2022

Democratic Primary

Aired May 11, 2022

Alabama gubernatorial race profiles:

Republican Primary

Aired May 12, 2022

Aired May 13, 2022

Aired May 16, 2022

May 17, 2022

Democratic Primary

Aired May 18, 2022

Aired May 19, 2022

May 20, 2022

Additional races from around WSFA 12 News viewing area:

State Auditor - 3 Republicans running for Alabama state auditor

Autauga County Sheriff - 3 Republicans running for Autauga County sheriff

Covington County Sheriff - Covington County sheriff faces predecessor in re-election bid

Dallas County Sheriff - Law enforcement veterans face off in race for Dallas County sheriff

District Attorney - 2 Republicans run for 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat

Montgomery School Board - Weil, Portis vying for Montgomery school board’s District 2 seat

