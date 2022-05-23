Advertise
Eclectic teacher inspires next generation of teachers, students

Mrs. Hall teaches at Eclectic Elementary School.
Mrs. Hall teaches at Eclectic Elementary School.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Mitzi Hall has been teaching at Eclectic Elementary School for 24 years, and she was still shocked to learn that she was nominated for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.

“This is my first time getting anything like this,” Hall said, “Thank you!”

Hall teaches second grade. She aims to create a cozy and comfortable environment for her students that includes books, a bunny, and more.

“I just want to create an environment that feels like home for them,” Hall said, “I like to read to them and just make things comfortable. We have a class pet, Bishop is his name, and this is my 6th year with a class pet. My kids feed him, take care of him, and some of them even take him home”.

Hall describes her job as both exciting and rewarding and she loves to watch her children transform.

“When you see children that come in at the beginning of the year that can barely read, and you just see the growth that they’ve had throughout the year,” Hall said, “It’s wonderful.”

The teacher loves what she does so much that she plans to pass the torch to her daughter who is now working as a teacher’s aide.

“My daughter’s a senior this year, and she’s decided to go into education too! So, that just means a lot,” Hall added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

