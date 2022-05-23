Advertise
Man sentenced for fatal 2016 shooting at Montgomery barbeque gathering

Nathan Thomas has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 Montgomery...
Nathan Thomas has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 Montgomery homicide of Charles Jones, Jr.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man who opened fire at a crowded Montgomery neighborhood barbeque in 2016, killing one and injuring others, has been sentenced to prison, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office.

Thomas was found guilty of murdering Charles Jones, Jr., of Montgomery, while the man attended a gathering on April 23, 2016, in the 800 block of North Gap Loop.

Jones was hit by gunfire and died from his injuries. Several children who were also enjoying the barbeque were injured by bullet fragments but survived, according to the DA.

Thomas was identified by several eyewitnesses as the shooter. He fled to New York was but was later captured by U.S. marshals and returned to Alabama to stand trial.

“I find it reassuring that this man will never commit another violent crime on our streets again,” Bailey said following sentencing.

Nathan Thomas will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

